Zelensky: I Hope We Will Be Able To Finalize All Discussed Issues In Coming Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Trump following the negotiations, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We also had a joint productive call with European leaders [...] and a lot of leaders, including NATO and the EU. We agreed that our teams will meet in upcoming weeks to finalize all discussed matters and we agreed with President Trump that he will host us maybe in Washington – European leaders and the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine is ready for peace," Zelensky said.

He noted that the peace plan had been agreed upon by 90%.

According to him, the talks also addressed the "sequencing of the following actions."

Zelensky thanked Trump and the U.S. team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their contribution and efforts in the negotiation process.

As reported, ahead of the talks at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he saw prerequisites for reaching an agreement to end the war and believes that "this will be a strong deal."

Earlier, during a meeting with journalists in which the Ukrainian president revealed details of the 20 points of a draft basic document on ending the war, he noted that two points remain unresolved: territorial issues and governance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to Zelensky, these topics must be discussed at the leaders' level.

In addition to the draft peace agreement, Zelensky said that other documents necessary to end the war are also on the negotiating table. These include a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine – a trilateral document involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe; a bilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States; and a document on recovery and economic development prepared by Ukraine and the United States – Ukraine's Roadmap for Prosperity.