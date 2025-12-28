Trump Points To Unresolved Issues In Peace Agreement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

When asked about the level of readiness of agreements on security guarantees, Trump said: "You can say 95%, but I don't like to say percentages. I just think we're doing very well. [...] We could be very close."

According to him, progress was not achieved in a single day.

"We made a lot of progress today, but really we've made it over the last month. This is not a one-day process deal. This is very complicated stuff," Trump said.

Commenting on the issue of a free economic zone in Donbas and the demarcation line, Trump said: "The word 'agreed' is too strong. I would say not agreed, but we're getting closer to an agreement on that. [...] That's a very tough issue, but one that I think will get resolved."

Responding to Russia's statements regarding territorial claims against Ukraine, Trump said this is a subject of negotiations.

"That's what they've been asking for. [...] There's a dispute about that, so they're going to have to iron that out. But I think it's moving in the right direction," he said.

Trump also stated that, according to available polls, the majority of Ukrainians support ending the war.

"I know they had a poll that it's 91% in favor of ending this war. So they want to end it like everybody wants. Russia wants it ended. Everybody wants it ended. And we want it ended. I want it ended because I don't want to see so many people dying," he said.

When asked about thorny issues that still need to be resolved, Trump mentioned the issue of territory.

"Some of that land has been taken. Some of that land is may be up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months. And you're better off making a deal?" he asked.

At the same time, Trump noted Ukraine's resilience. "They have been very brave. They have fought very hard and continue to fight," he said, adding that both Russia and Ukraine, in his opinion, are interested in ending the war.

As reported, ahead of the talks at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he saw prerequisites for reaching an agreement to end the war and believes that "this will be a strong deal."

Earlier, during a meeting with journalists in which the Ukrainian president revealed details of the 20 points of a draft basic document on ending the war, he noted that two points remain unresolved: territorial issues and governance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to Zelensky, these topics must be discussed at the leaders' level.

In addition to the draft peace agreement, Zelensky said that other documents necessary to end the war are also on the negotiating table. These include a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine – a trilateral document involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe; a bilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States; and a document on recovery and economic development prepared by Ukraine and the United States – Ukraine's Roadmap for Prosperity.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine