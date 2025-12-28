403
Saudi Arabia, Tunisia Sign Five Agreements For Cooperation In Various Domains
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia signed on Sunday five agreements and memoranda of understanding for cooperation in a variety of domains.
The agreements were hammered out during the 12th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreements aim to boost cooperation in customs, postal, mining and media sectors.
The joint committee meeting was chaired by the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafid. (end)
kns
kns
