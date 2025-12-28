403
EU Commission Welcomes Good Progress In Ukrainian Peace Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Sunday what she described as a "good progress" in Ukrainian peace talks.
She stated that that a phone call lasting nearly one hour, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and several European leaders, resulted in tangible progress in the course of peace talks.
She added that the call came within the framework of discussing the outcomes of the meeting held earlier today between the US and Ukrainian presidents on peace negotiations.
Von der Leyen said in a post on X that the call focused on ways to advance political efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement, noting that "there was good progress, which we welcomed."
She added that Europe is "ready to keep working with Ukraine and in close coordination with our US partners to consolidate this progress and build on it in the coming phase."
The EU Commission President stressed that the paramount to the success of these efforts lies in "having ironclad security guarantees from day one." (end)
arn
arn
