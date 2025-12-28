Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Commission Welcomes Good Progress In Ukrainian Peace Talks


2025-12-28 07:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Sunday what she described as a "good progress" in Ukrainian peace talks.
She stated that that a phone call lasting nearly one hour, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and several European leaders, resulted in tangible progress in the course of peace talks.
She added that the call came within the framework of discussing the outcomes of the meeting held earlier today between the US and Ukrainian presidents on peace negotiations.
Von der Leyen said in a post on X that the call focused on ways to advance political efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement, noting that "there was good progress, which we welcomed."
She added that Europe is "ready to keep working with Ukraine and in close coordination with our US partners to consolidate this progress and build on it in the coming phase."
The EU Commission President stressed that the paramount to the success of these efforts lies in "having ironclad security guarantees from day one." (end)
arn


MENAFN28122025000071011013ID1110532553



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search