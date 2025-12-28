403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed a clear strategic vision to develop national media and enhancing quality of content and major events.
MANAMA - Bahraini Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa and Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard, Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah discussed ways to strengthen coordination and develop joint working mechanisms.
KUWAIT - Governors of Kuwait's six governorates discussed ways to enhance cooperation and unify efforts among governorates.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi launched the Digital Radiation Licensing Service at the Radiation Protection Department under the Public Health Sector.
CAIRO - The Arab League Council condemned the Israeli occupation's recognition of Somaliland region, northern Somalia, as an independent state.
GAZA - Gaza media authorities said that Israeli occupation forces committed 969 violations of the ceasefire agreement, resulting in death of 418 Palestinians and injury to 1,141 others.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump stated after his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that there are still one or two unresolved issues for peace in Ukraine, including the fate of the eastern Donbas region.
ISLAMABAD - An operation by security forces killed at least four "terrorists" in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end)
