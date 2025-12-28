Two Homicides In Soufriere, One In Dennery: 'Should I Be Surprised?' Retorts Community Leader

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

The specific legal charge of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter, depending on the circumstances and investigator's findings relative to two homicides in Soufriere and murder by stabbing in Dennery, over the Christmas season – aides-mémoires – 'Should I be surprised?' a community business leader retorts to Caribbean News Global (CNG) inquiries.

Homicides in Palmiste

The homicides in Palmiste, Soufriere, before and after Christmas are ostensibly gang-related violence, theft and reprisal warfare. The community is stuck in the throes of deprivation and survival by any means. Legal and illegal trade crafted by ingenious persona is the order of the day. The political tug of war makes it even more clannish.

It is terrifying to many who live in the community, unable to change their daily situation, confronted with stigma, survival and their livelihood.

The situation is disturbing – a response is urgent!

The community of Palmiste has become territorial to the extent that persons from the community are at risk and/or isolated from other well-known gang-related enclaves in Soufriere.

The infinity for selective quietness by certain community leaders and to draw national resources for resolution is no accident in the face of politics, hypocrisy, favouritism and fear.

The unspoken truth is – other notarised enclaves are privileged to the proclivity of special interest in government and business.

Minister for equity, labour, gender and elderly affairs, social justice and consumer welfare, Emma Hippolyte, and member of parliament (MP), Soufriere, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a fairer, more inclusive society where economic progress and social justice advance together.

The Christmas season is certainly a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope, particularly in consideration of the nation's most vulnerable citizens, the MP expressed in her Christmas message.

Generational challenges

The challenges of the people of Palmiste are generational. The social and economic pressures are mundane. The lack of interest or excitement in monotonous community living is in perpetual existence, compounded by the weak and mind-boggling non-existence of city, town and community planning.

The larger picture is enhanced in sporadic and the lack of a development ethos in an area that towers over Soufriere with iconic views, scenery and economic potential. The big development picture for Soufriere is even more dumb-founding and crooked.

The ideological, legal and economic intelligence that encompasses the mitigation is perhaps entrenched in dumpness and exotic excuses unfit for modern realisation.

The once-famous copra factory at the entrance of Palmiste lies in retrospective slumber, revealing no semblance of historical and economic relevance, in the face of exponential food security, trade, tourism, cultural and economic prosperity.

The copra factory, Palmiste and its populated neighbourhood are fitting of the government's plans towards the social upliftment of our people.“ My government will remain committed to building the Saint Lucian economy from the bottom up, so that no one is left behind, creating stronger communities and a more cohesive society in the process,” explained Sir Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, as he addressed the 14th session of parliament.”

West Coast – East Coast trans national organised crime

The two-term member of parliament for Soufriere, MP Hippolyte, (on the west coast of the island), reportedly affirmed a strong commitment to ensuring that development, opportunity, and social support reach every household within the constituency and across the nation.

“Over the next five years, the focus will be on practical action, inclusive policymaking, and meaningful partnerships that translate national economic activity-particularly in tourism and commerce-into tangible benefits at the household and community levels,” Saint Lucia Daily Post reports.“The government alone cannot achieve these goals and called for continued collaboration with communities, employers, trade unions, civil society, faith-based organisations, and the private sector. Such partnerships, the minister stated, are essential to ensuring fairness in the marketplace, dignity for workers, protection for consumers, and sustained support for families and older persons.”

On the east coast of the island, Alfred Prospere, MP for Dennery South, on the murder of Fernandez 'Jay' Emmanuel, seems equally perplexed by the dilemma of trans-national organised crime and the impacts throughout the island, playing up the ostensible simplicity of sophistication.

“This incident once again underscores the urgent need for us, as a society, to confront the escalating levels of violence affecting our communities. We must collectively reject violence in all its forms and recommit ourselves to fostering peace, respect, and responsibility, particularly among our young people,” Prospere, MP for Dennery South, and deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, said in a social media statement on Sunday.

“As parliamentary representative, I remain committed to working alongside law enforcement, community leaders, faith-based organisations, and civil society to strengthen crime prevention, support at-risk youth, and promote meaningful social intervention initiatives in Dennery South, Prospere said.

The battle against crime, violence and lawlessness

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is yet to make and/or produce substantive preliminary findings on either incident. Such is not uncommon, operating with few personal resources and little response capability, Monday to Friday, seeming helpless to bring crime, violence and lawlessness under control.

The dilemma of gang-related violence and reprisal warfare must take on a heightened preventive and response mechanism.

Saint Lucia is experiencing an unprecedented wave of 82-plus homicides in 2025 (depending on who is counting). This manifestation calls for extremely tough and courageous decisions.

The broader aspect, if not truncated, takes on the most challenging task of making right a tarnished reputation, dishonoured by crime, violence and lawlessness.

“Citizen Security and Safety will remain a high agenda item. All the empowering support for law enforcement agencies will be provided, so that they are sufficiently equipped to combat crime. However, the fight against crime cannot be the sole responsibility of law-enforcers,” Sir Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, illustrated in his address at the 14th session of parliament.“The wider society must play its part in this battle by encouraging peaceful resolution of conflicts, tolerance, and respect for one another in the home, the workplace, and other social environments.”

All is not lost! In so doing, a better understanding of the issues in their proper context can result in considerably simplified, actionable discernments.

This is necessary on the facts of the matter, knowledge and skills in town, city and urban planning, and equally, to better appreciate people-centred development, infrastructure and services required to satisfy the short-term to long-term needs and aspirations of Soufriere.

The reverse is currently detrimental to the complexity of the problem that faces Soufriere.

The post Two homicides in Soufriere, one in Dennery: 'Should I be surprised?' retorts community leader appeared first on Caribbean News Global.