Civil Air Support Searches For Missing Person Along The River Tay In Perthshire

MENAFN - Pressat) Following a request for support from a Perth family, and acting on the guidance of our national Search Advisory Group, Civil Air Support crews are conducting an extensive airborne search in the Perth area. As with all CAS search operations, this activity is fully co ordinated with the Aeronautical Rescue Co ordination Centre (ARCC).

The primary search area covers the stretch of the River Tay between Smeaton's Bridge and Mugdrum Island, near Newburgh. Throughout the operation, crews are capturing a large volume of high resolution imagery, which will be reviewed and analysed by our experienced ground based support teams.

The family of Declan Cunningham, who went missing in the area on the morning of 18 December, are aware that the search is taking place. The thoughts of everyone at Civil Air Support are with them at this extremely difficult time.

Sadly, Civil Air Support has received several similar requests for assistance over the Christmas period and is currently engaged in multiple missing person searches across the UK.

A CAS spokesperson said:

“Our volunteer crews are working diligently to support families and the statutory agencies during what is an incredibly distressing time. We are committed to doing everything we can, using the specialist aerial capabilities available to us, to assist in the search efforts and to help bring clarity wherever possible.”