

Adjunct Professor, University of the Sunshine Coast

Adjunct Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney Professor of Sustainability and Religion, Alphacrucis College

Johannes M. Luetz is Professor of Sustainability and Religion and Director of Graduate Research and Research Development at Alphacrucis University College, based in Brisbane, Australia.

He is an interdisciplinary social scientist whose work examines ecological and climate adaptation challenges through spiritual, humanitarian, and policy lenses, with a particular focus on worldview-inclusive learning.

Raised across Sierra Leone, Switzerland, Germany, and Australia, he has conducted research at the science–faith, interfaith, and science–policy interfaces.

He is Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of New South Wales and Adjunct Professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast, and serves on the editorial boards of international journals.



2022–present Professor, Alphacrucis University College

2023–present Adjunct Professor, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast 2023–present Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, University of New South Wales



2013 University of New South Wales (UNSW), Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Environmental Policy and Management 2006 Berlin School of Economics (BSE), Master of Business Administration (MBA) European-Asian Management



2026 Handbook of Traditional Spirituality and Sustainability, Springer

2026 Handbook of Sustainable Cultures, Traditions, Indigenous and Local Knowledge, Springer Major Reference Work

2025 The epistemological implications of species extinction: An overview, Ambio

2021 Handbook of Climate Change Management: Research, Leadership, Transformation, Springer Nature, Switzerland

2021 Innovating Christian Education Research: Multidisciplinary Perspectives, Springer Nature

2021 Beyond Belief: Opportunities for Faith-Engaged Approaches to Climate-Change Adaptation in the Pacific Islands, Springer Nature

2018 Reimagining Christian Education: Cultivating Transformative Approaches, Springer Nature, Singapore

2008 Planet Prepare: Preparing Coastal Communities in Asia for Future Catastrophes, Los Angeles / Singapore: World Vision International 2007 Opportunities for Global Poverty Reduction in the 21st Century: The Role of Policy Makers, Corporations, NGOs, and Individuals, Berlin / Hamburg: WDL-Verlag Berlin



