Angelique Nadia Sweetman Mcinnes

My collection of seven qualifications were earned beginning in the late-1980s starting with a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Business Economics and Economics majors), followed by a Bachelor of Commerce Honours (Economics and Finance majors) degree graduating from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa.

After emigrating to New Zealand in July 1994, I completed a Graduate Diploma in Management (Human Resources Management major) at the University of Canterbury and a few years later a Master of Commerce and Management (Financial Management) at Lincoln University.

The Masters by research topic was“Working Capital Management: Theory and New Zealand Empirical evidence” and I graduated in 2002. Then in 2007 the McInnes clan of three primary school age children, my husband and me decided it was time to move to Brisbane, Australia. Needing another career change I completed the Diploma in Financial Services (Financial Planning) with Kaplan Professional, and the Advanced Diploma in Financial Services (Financial Planning) with AMP Horizon Academy and Pinnacle. By 2014 I saw an opportunity to contribute to the Australian Financial Advisory sector and started a PHD with research topic:“Legitimacy of the 'Authorised Representative' Licensing Model of Individual Financial Advisers: Theory and Australian Empirical Evidence”.

I completed the PHD in 2018, and I am happy to report it has been helpful in furthering the professionalisation of financial advisers in Australia.

