World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Celebrated In Tashkent

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijan Embassy in Uzbekistan, has hosted a festive event under the slogan "Culture is Our Strength – Solidarity is Our Unity" to celebrate World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

The event opened with the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, extended his greetings to participants on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

He highlighted the vital role of humanitarian and cultural initiatives in fostering mutual understanding between peoples and underscored that the concept of Azerbaijani identity was established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Ambassador Guliyev also emphasized the solidarity of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Uzbekistan.

Akif Marifli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, described World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day as a powerful symbol of national unity. He noted that the strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, built on mutual respect and trust, has reached the level of strategic partnership and provides a solid foundation for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

The concert program featured performances by renowned Azerbaijani singer Ravan Gachayev and young vocalist Ulkar Abdullayeva, who presented songs celebrating the homeland, national identity, friendship, and solidarity.

Theatrical performances were delivered by the Cultural Center's "Khari Bulbul" theater troupe, showcasing scenes from Azerbaijani classical drama and musical theater, as well as traditional folk songs.

The choreographic segment featured the "Garabagh Victory" dance ensemble, also affiliated with the Cultural Center. Their performances highlighted Azerbaijan's historical memory, national pride, and spirit of unity.

The event concluded with awards presented to creative teams and public figures who have actively contributed to promoting Azerbaijani culture in Uzbekistan. Honorees represented fields including theater, national dance, visual arts, television, and media.