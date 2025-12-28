Snowfall Expected In Country's Regions

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 29, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, occasionally cloudy, and mostly dry,reports the National Hydrometeorology Service.

A moderate southwest wind will blow. The air temperature will be 1–3°C at night and 6–9°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 750 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 80–85 percent at night and 60–65 percent during the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to be mostly dry. However, during the day, precipitation, including snow, is expected to begin in mountainous areas. In some places, it may be heavy. Fog is expected occasionally in some areas. The west wind will occasionally strengthen in certain locations. Nighttime temperatures will range from –2°C to 3°C, daytime temperatures from 5–9°C. In the mountains, temperatures will be –5°C to –10°C at night, –10°C to –15°C in high mountain areas, and –1°C to –6°C during the day. Some mountain roads may be icy at night and in the morning.

In Nakhchivan city, as well as in Julfa, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur, mostly dry weather is expected. However, during the day, occasional precipitation, including snow, is expected, with some areas possibly experiencing heavy snowfall. Fog is expected occasionally. A west wind will blow. Nighttime temperatures will range from –2°C to –7°C, daytime temperatures from 0–5°C. Some roads may be icy at night and in the morning.

In Khankandi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Agdam, as well as Dashkasan-Gadabay and Goygol, mostly dry weather is expected. However, during the day, occasional precipitation, including snow, is expected, with some areas possibly experiencing heavy snowfall. Fog is expected occasionally, and a west wind will blow. Nighttime temperatures will range from –3°C to –8°C, daytime temperatures from 0–5°C. Some roads may be icy at night and in the morning.

In Eastern Zangazur-Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan-mostly dry weather is expected. However, from daytime, precipitation, including snow, is expected in mountainous areas, with some places possibly experiencing heavy snowfall. Fog is expected occasionally, and the west wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will range from –5°C to –10°C, daytime temperatures from 0–4°C.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Tartar, Shamkir, Tovuz, and Naftalan, mostly dry weather is expected. However, by evening, precipitation, including snow, is expected mainly in mountainous areas, with some places possibly experiencing heavy snowfall. Fog is expected occasionally, and the west wind will occasionally strengthen. Nighttime temperatures will range from –3°C to 2°C, daytime temperatures from 3–7°C.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, and Gusar, mostly dry weather is expected. However, some eastern districts may experience light precipitation at night. Fog is expected occasionally, and the west wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will range from –1°C to –6°C, daytime temperatures from 1–6°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from –5°C to –10°C, in high mountain areas –10°C to –14°C, and daytime temperatures from 0–5°C. Some mountain roads may be icy at night and in the morning.

In Yevlakh, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Mingachevir, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Goychay, Ujar, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Zardab, Salyan, and Neftchala, mostly dry weather is expected. Fog is expected occasionally, and the west wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will range from –2°C to 3°C, daytime temperatures from 5–9°C.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara, Bilasuvar, and Jalilabad, mostly dry weather is expected. However, some areas may experience precipitation at night and in the evening, including snow in mountainous areas. Fog is expected occasionally.

A northeast wind will blow. Nighttime temperatures will range from 0–3°C, daytime temperatures from 4–8°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from –2°C to –5°C, and daytime temperatures from 0–2°C.