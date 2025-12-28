403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake Strikes Peru
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Peru, Azernews reports citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The epicenter of the tremors was located 19 km north of the city of Chimbote, at a depth of 66.4 km.
Based on the intensity of the tremors at the epicenter, the seismic event is classified as "destructive."
There is no information yet on casualties or damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment