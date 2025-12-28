Earthquake Strikes Peru

MENAFN - AzerNews) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Peru,reports citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the tremors was located 19 km north of the city of Chimbote, at a depth of 66.4 km.

Based on the intensity of the tremors at the epicenter, the seismic event is classified as "destructive."

There is no information yet on casualties or damage.