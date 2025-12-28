Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Government Explains Starmer's Absence From Zelensky Meeting With EU Leaders

2025-12-28 03:12:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Ukrinform.

Keir Starmer was absent from the important meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders due to a lack of time, the UK government stated.

Instead of the Prime Minister, the British side was represented by his National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell.

The UK government emphasized that the Prime Minister's participation in this meeting had not been planned. Starmer remains in constant and close contact with Zelensky, the British government stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of American and Russian officials took place in Miami as part of efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the nearly four-year Russian-Ukrainian war.

On December 19, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, conducted another round of negotiations in the United States

