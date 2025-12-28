Significant Part Of Huliaipole Remains Under Control Of Defence Forces - Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Southern Defence Forces stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in Huliaipole is indeed difficult. Part of the settlement is under the control of Russian forces. They are actively conducting assault operations and trying to bring in consolidation groups," the military said.

According to the Defence Forces, the enemy has a significant advantage in both manpower and weaponry. In an attempt to destroy Ukrainian positions and push defenders out of the settlement, Russian invaders are actively using kamikaze drones and artillery, striking with guided aerial bombs and unguided air rockets.

Over the past day, Russian troops have already launched nearly 20 assaults on defenders' positions in the city. Fierce street fighting is also ongoing.

"However, a considerable part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Defence Forces of Ukraine. Our units remain in position, conduct defensive operations, carry out counterstrikes, and conduct search-and-strike actions to destroy enemy assault groups, inflicting tangible losses on the enemy," the Defence Forces emphasized.

According to reports, today in Huliaipole the Russian army has already lost more than 300 personnel, as well as 60 units of weapons and military equipment.

The situation in the city is very difficult, but the enemy does not have full control over it.

As for Stepnohirsk, defensive operations are ongoing there as well. Russian forces are attempting to infiltrate the settlement along the main road. Fierce fighting is also continuing for this locality. Part of Stepnohirsk remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

Russians shell six settlements in Kharkiv region over past day, leaving four injured

"Statements by Putin and reports by Gerasimov regarding Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk resemble the situation with Kupiansk, which they have 'captured' several times already. The haste of such 'blitzkriegs' is driven by the upcoming meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which is expected to take place in the near future," the military believe.

As Ukrinform reported, propaganda resources recently spread statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov about the alleged "liberation" of Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has refuted these claims.