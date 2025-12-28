US President Accuses UN Of Inaction Amid Russia's War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, CNN reported this in an article.

Trump criticized the United Nations, saying that the organization has "been of very little assistance or help" in resolving various global conflicts, "including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine."

"The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!" Trump wrote.

Although the UN has developed several resolutions condemning Russia's war against Ukraine, Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been able to veto them.

In addition, Trump welcomed the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, who agreed on a temporary ceasefire in their border clashes.

" It was FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!" Trump added. He believes that the United States played a key role in achieving a quick and fair solution in this case.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the course of two weeks the UN General Assembly, meeting at UN headquarters in New York, adopted three Ukrainian resolutions: on the return of children deported from Russia, on overcoming the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster, and on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories. Taken together, these decisions not only document the humanitarian and legal consequences and crimes of Russian aggression, but also serve as an indicator of Ukraine's ability to mobilize support at the UN amid a protracted war and geopolitical upheavals.

