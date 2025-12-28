Zelenskytrump Meeting Begins

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The live broadcast of the opening remarks is streamed on the YouTube channel of the President of Ukrain, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Sergii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, after brief opening statements there will be a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, followed by a scheduled phone call between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States with European leaders.

As reported earlier, Zelensky said he intends to discuss all sensitive issues of the peace process with Trump.

During a meeting with journalists, when the President outlined details of the 20-point draft of a basic document between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe on ending the war, he noted that two points remain unresolved: territorial issues and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to Zelensky, these topics must be discussed at the leaders' level.

In addition to the draft peace agreement, Zelensky said that other documents necessary to end the war are also on the negotiating table. These include a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, a trilateral document involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. There is also a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, which is a bilateral document. In addition, Ukraine and the United States have developed a document on recovery and economic development called the Roadmap for Ukraine's Prosperity.

Photo: Office of the President