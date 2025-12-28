Peace Deal To Bring Major Economic Benefits To Ukraine - Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement at the start of his meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"And there are great economic benefits for Ukraine, because, you know, there is a lot of rebuilding to do," Trump emphasized.

He made this remark after Zelensky confirmed that the 20 points of the peace plan are set to be discussed during the meeting.

Trump noted that Ukraine has significant resources, apparently referring to the rare-earth minerals agreement.

"They [the Ukrainians] have great wealth potentially. They want to get started, but there's a great economic benefit for Ukraine," he clarified.

When asked about where the frozen Russian assets in Europe should go-toward Ukraine's reconstruction or returned to Russia-Trump noted that the issue has not yet been resolved. He said negotiations are currently in the final stage, but did not rule out that the process could take a long time.

"It will either end or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed," Trump added.

He also praised his representatives in the negotiation process-Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner-saying that they have done a fantastic job. According to him, the results of their work are appreciated by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

"They both want to see it end, and we're going to get it ended," Trump said.

Trump holds phone conversation with Putin ahead of meeting with Zelensky

He added that he also plans to speak later with European leaders.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Sunday US President Donald Trump said he sees preconditions for reaching an agreement to end the war and believes that it will be a strong deal.

Photo: video screenshot