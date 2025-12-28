Trump: No Deadlines, Convinced Strong Agreement Will Be Reached With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, he said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Mar-a-Lago.

“Too many people are dying, and I think both presidents... want to make a deal. I do believe that makings of a deal. It's good for Ukraine, good for everybody. It's very important. There is nothing more important,” Trump said.

According to him, this is the most difficult conflict he has ever had to deal with.“We settled eight wars, and this was the most difficult one... but we are going to get it done,” he repeated once again.

Trump highly appreciated the efforts of the President of Ukraine in the peace process.

“This gentleman is worked very hard, he is very brave, and his people are very brave, I mean, what they have gone through, no nation ever had it go through this,” the White House chief said.

He said that after meeting with Zelensky, he plans to contact Russian leader Vladimir Putin again.

“I am also calling President Putin back after the meeting, and we will continue negotiations. Pretty complex, but not that complex,” Trump said.

Commenting on the possible timing of the agreement, the US president stressed that he was not setting any deadlines.“Getting the war ended. We don't have deadlines,” he said.

According to Trump, the issue of security guarantees is still being worked out. It is not yet known what will be written in the security agreement,“it will be a strong agreement,” he said.

Trump also emphasized the active role of European countries in the peace process. "European nations have been really great. They're very much in line with this meeting and with getting a deal done. European nations have been really wonderful. They all want to get it done, and it will be very supportive," the US president added.

As reported, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump began at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Photo: OP