Azerbaijan Announces Winners Of U-14 Judo Championship (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan Judo Championship for athletes under 14 concluded on December 28,, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Team competitions took place on the final day of the competition. Ten boys' teams and five girls' teams participated in the tournament, which took place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

In the competition among young men, the main prize was won by the team of the Legal Entity of Public Law "Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13 of the City of Baku". The team from the Absheron-Khizı District Department of Youth and Sports won silver medals. Third place went to the teams from the Republican Comprehensive Sports School and the Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 1 of Sumgayit.

In the team competition among girls, the team of the "Ganja-Dashkesan" District Department of Youth and Sports took first place. The team from Baku's Youth Sports School No. 13 took second place. The team from the Republican Complex Sports School won bronze medal.