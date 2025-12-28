403
EU Calls For Respect Of Somalia's Unity After Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) The European Union has called for respect for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following Israel's official announcement recognizing the Somaliland region.
According to France 24, EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that the bloc "reiterates the importance of respecting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in accordance with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and the United Nations."
He added that this is "essential to ensure peace and stability across the entire Horn of Africa region," stressing that the European Union "encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Somali federal government to resolve long-standing differences."
