Man Found Dead At Home In Madaba, Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - A man in his forties was found dead in his house in Madaba, southwest of Amman, on Sunday, according to a police report.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said a report was received by the Madaba governorate police directorate and the local Civil Defense regarding the discovery of a man in his forties found dead inside his home.The spokesperson said security and Civil Defense teams moved to the location, and the body was transferred to the National Forensic Medicine Center to determine the cause of death.He added that the death is suspected to have resulted from suffocation due to the improper use of heating appliances, despite repeated warnings about the dangers of incorrect use of heaters and the need to inspect them and ventilate homes continuously to avoid risks that could endanger lives.