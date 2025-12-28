Energy Minister Chairs Executive Committee Meeting On Economic Modernization Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh chaired on Sunday a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Economic Modernization Vision, with liaison officers from the energy and mining sectors and directors of directorates and organizational units.During the meeting, Kharabsheh reviewed projects in the two sectors, a summary of the 2023–2025 executive program, as well as priorities, initiatives and impact indicators for projects for the years 2026–2029, stressing the need to adhere to the specified timelines for each initiative.The energy minister directed the officers to take the necessary measures to accelerate work and completion of projects, emphasizing the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the targets set within the framework of the vision.It is noted that the energy sector has 26 priorities for the years 2026–2029, while the mining sector has 18 priorities.