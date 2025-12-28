403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Commits 969 Ceasefire Violations In Gaza In 80 Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Gaza media authorities said Sunday that Israeli occupation forces committed 969 violations of the ceasefire agreement over the past 80 days, resulting in the deaths of 418 Palestinians and injuries to 1,141 others, amid worsening humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
In a press statement, the authorities said the violations included direct gunfire shootings against Palestinian civilians, military incursions into residential areas, aerial and artillery bombardment, and the destruction of homes and civilian facilities, causing widespread damage to property and infrastructure.
They added that humanitarian access remains severely restricted, reporting that only 19,764 aid trucks out of 48,000 scheduled trucks entered the Gaza Strip during the 80 days, which led to a severe shortage of food, medicine, and water, while fuel deliveries reached only about 10 percent of required levels, leaving hospitals and vital facilities operating at near paralysis.
The authorities also warned that continued closure of crossings and the lack of shelter materials, combined with harsh winter conditions, led to the collapse of dozens of buildings, deaths from exposure, and the loss of shelter for more than 1.5 million displaced persons.
These violations come at a time when political and diplomatic efforts related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement are continuing amid hopes to contribute to de-escalation in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and growing demands for the need to protect civilians. (end)
wab
In a press statement, the authorities said the violations included direct gunfire shootings against Palestinian civilians, military incursions into residential areas, aerial and artillery bombardment, and the destruction of homes and civilian facilities, causing widespread damage to property and infrastructure.
They added that humanitarian access remains severely restricted, reporting that only 19,764 aid trucks out of 48,000 scheduled trucks entered the Gaza Strip during the 80 days, which led to a severe shortage of food, medicine, and water, while fuel deliveries reached only about 10 percent of required levels, leaving hospitals and vital facilities operating at near paralysis.
The authorities also warned that continued closure of crossings and the lack of shelter materials, combined with harsh winter conditions, led to the collapse of dozens of buildings, deaths from exposure, and the loss of shelter for more than 1.5 million displaced persons.
These violations come at a time when political and diplomatic efforts related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement are continuing amid hopes to contribute to de-escalation in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and growing demands for the need to protect civilians. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment