Kuwaiti, Bahraini Officials Discuss Enhancing Coop. In Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa discussed ways to strengthen coordination and develop joint working mechanisms with Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard, Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah.
According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the talks took place during a meeting attended by Bahrain's Deputy Chief of Public Security, Major General Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa.
During the meeting, the Bahraini minister received an invitation from Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah to visit Kuwait in the coming period.
Sheikh Rashid praised the deep-rooted and longstanding relations between Bahrain and Kuwait, highlighting the importance of continued security cooperation, exchange of expertise, and joint efforts between the coast guards of both countries to enhance maritime security and safety. (end)
