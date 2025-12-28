403
Arab League Decries Israeli Occupation's Recognition Of Somalia's Somaliland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Council convened an emergency meeting on the permanent-delegate level on Sunday under a request from Somalia in the wake of the recognition by the Israeli occupation authorities of Somaliland region, northern Somalia, as an independent state.
The meeting, chaired by UAE representative Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, expressed categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation's move, of December 26, 2025, terming it null and void, according to the final communique of the meeting.
The decision of Israeli occupation aims to achieve unacceptable political, security and economic ends, including facilitation of forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and taking control of northern Somalia's seaport, and building military bases in the region.
Northern Somalia is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant to the UN Charter and the Arab League Covenant, and therefore the Arab League Council rejects categorically any unilateral, illegal move to recognize the separation of the region, according to the statement.
Reaffirmed support to Somalia in its efforts to maintain its sovereignty and territorial unity, the Arab League Council deems any recognition of Somaliland, whether directly or indirectly, an act of hostility on the entire Arab national security that could destabilize the peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and beyond.
The conferees cautioned that such acts of hostility should be met with legal, economic, political and diplomatic responses, the statement made clear.
They renewed solidarity with Somalia in its efforts to maintain security, stability and territorial integrity as well as its legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Reaffirmed opposition to the attempts aiming to evict the Palestinian people from their homes or using the Somalian territories as launchpads for hostile designs, the conferees urged the international community to respond to the Israeli moves that put in peril the safety and freedom of international trade and navigation.
The conferees asked the Arab ambassadors worldwide to convey the final communique of the meeting to the foreign ministers of the countries they are based in.
The Arab envoys worldwide are also asked to caution the governments of countries and international organizations against any official or semi-official contacts with the separatist authorities in Somaliland region.
The Arab League Council also asked League's Secretariat to work with the legitimate government in Mogadishu, the African Union, and the United Nations for charting a joint Arab-African roadmap for preserving the geopolitical security and stability in the Horn of Africa region. (pickup previous)

