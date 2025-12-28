403
Guineans Cast Ballots In Presidential Elections
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 28 (KUNA) - Eligible voters in Guinea went to polls on Sunday to elect a head of state from nine hopefuls, with interim leader Mamady Doumbouya being widely believed to be successful.
Doumbouya, the former commander of the West African country's special forces, has taken over as interim ruler since the coup of 2021.
Nearly 6.7 million eligible voters are casting their ballots until 6:00 p.m. (GMT), and the preliminary results will be announced within 48-72 hours later, according to a statement released by the election commission in Conakry. (end)
