Trump, Putin Discuss Efforts To End Ukraine War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said Sunday he had "a good and very productive telephone call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to his meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine.
The meeting, scheduled for 1:00 P.M. today, will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He was referring to his resort on barrier island in Palm Beach County, Florida State.
On Friday, President Trump stated that the fate of his peace plan for Ukraine depends on his own decision, saying that Zelenskyy "will have nothing until I approve it."
Trump's peace plan is expected to be the focus of today's summit talks. (end)
