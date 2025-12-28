Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump, Putin Discuss Efforts To End Ukraine War


2025-12-28 03:08:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said Sunday he had "a good and very productive telephone call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to his meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine.
The meeting, scheduled for 1:00 P.M. today, will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He was referring to his resort on barrier island in Palm Beach County, Florida State.
On Friday, President Trump stated that the fate of his peace plan for Ukraine depends on his own decision, saying that Zelenskyy "will have nothing until I approve it."
Trump's peace plan is expected to be the focus of today's summit talks. (end)
amm


MENAFN28122025000071011013ID1110532336



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search