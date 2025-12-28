403
Kuwait Six Governors Discuss Strengthening Inter-Governorate Coordination
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Governors of Kuwait's six governorates on Sunday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and unify efforts among governorates in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership, to further develop institutional performance.
This came in a press statement as the discussions took place during a meeting hosted by Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah.
The meeting was attended by Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor and Acting Hawalli Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Jahra Governor Hamad Al-Habshi, Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Director General of the General Administration of Governorate Affairs Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Jarrah Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, they reviewed issues of common interest and mechanisms to enhance coordination and integration among governorates to improve services provided to citizens and residents and boost efficiency across service and development sectors.
Sheikh Athbi Al-Sabah stressed the importance of continued coordination meetings to exchange expertise and unify visions, noting that teamwork among governorates is essential for achieving sustainable development and serving the public interest. (end)
