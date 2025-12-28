LIV Golf Promotions 2026: High-Stakes Qualifier At Black Diamond Ranch

A pivotal moment for LIV Golf, and for dozens of hopeful professionals chasing a career breakthrough, will unfold at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, from January 8 to 11, 2026.

The event is LIV Golf Promotions, a high-pressure qualifying tournament offering just two coveted playing spots for the 2026 LIV Golf season. With reputations, livelihoods, and futures on the line, it is shaping up as one of the most competitive entry points anywhere in the modern game.

Recommended For You

A test of depth

The format is designed to test depth, resilience, and consistency. Nearly 90 players from 24 countries will tee it up across four days, with the field progressively cut down through a series of score resets.

Round one sees the top 20 players and ties advance. Scores are then wiped clean for round two, where once again only the top 20 and ties move on. After another reset, round three determines the finalists, before round four decides everything, with cumulative scoring and only the top two finishers earning full LIV Golf status for 2026. A playoff will be used if required to separate first and second.

There is also significant prize money on offer, with a $1.5 million purse and $200,000 to the winner, adding further incentive to an already intense week.

A global qualification net

Qualification pathways into the opening round are broad and global, reflecting LIV Golf's push to position Promotions as an open gateway rather than a closed shop.

Entries include leading amateurs, the top 10 available players from the Asian Tour's 2025 International Rankings, winners from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and leading performers from several international circuits. Additional places are allocated to players ranked inside the top 150 of the Data Golf rankings, alongside a number of discretionary invites.

This will be the third edition of LIV Golf Promotions, following earlier stagings in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, and it represents a continuation of the league's effort to formalise a promotion-and-relegation-style pathway.

Familiar names in the field

Among the notable names in the 2026 field are several players either relegated from LIV Golf or currently without a team for the new season. These include John Catlin (USA), Andy Ogletree (USA), Anthony Kim (USA), Matt Jones (Australia), and Germany's Max Rottluff, winner of the 2023 UAE Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Also lining up are a number of familiar international figures such as UAE-based Dominic Foos, who claimed an Asian Tour victory in 2025, along with LIV Golf invitees Chris Wood (England), Alex Levy (France), and Matthias Schwab (Austria).

“The evolution of LIV Golf Promotions reflects our continued commitment to creating truly open and competitive pathways for players from all over the world to compete at the sport's highest levels,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil.

Where careers are made

With so many proven winners, experienced tour professionals, and hungry newcomers in the mix, the field shapes as one of the strongest yet assembled for this event. More than just a qualifier, LIV Golf Promotions has become a genuine pressure cooker, a place where careers can be revived, launched, or reshaped in a single week.

As LIV Golf continues to expand its global footprint and attract attention from players and fans alike, this January showdown could once again prove transformative for the two who emerge with golden tickets into the 2026 season.

For further information, visit: