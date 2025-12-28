Man In Suriname Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children: Police
A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said Sunday, adding the suspect was wounded and arrested.
"During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported" to the hospital, according to a police statement, which said officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised.
