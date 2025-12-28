Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man In Suriname Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children: Police

Man In Suriname Fatally Stabs Nine People, Including Five Children: Police


2025-12-28 02:24:55
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname's capital Paramaribo, police said Sunday, adding the suspect was wounded and arrested.

"During the night from Saturday, December 27, to Sunday, December 28, a male individual killed... four adults and five children with a sharp object. A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported" to the hospital, according to a police statement, which said officers had to open fire on the suspect, who was wounded in the legs and is hospitalised.

Recommended For You

MENAFN28122025000049011007ID1110532260



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search