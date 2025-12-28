UAE: Robot Collects Honey Samples Sugar Level, Quality Tested In Minutes At Hatta Festival

The Dubai Central Laboratory is participating in this year's Hatta Honey Festival with a fully integrated platform showcasing advanced equipment and technologies for testing the quality and safety of honey products, delivering results in under one minute.

Tests cover sugar levels, moisture content, and overall quality, all conducted with precision and speed.

Running until 31 December 2025 at Hatta Hall, the free-entry festival returns for its 10th edition as part of the Hatta Winter initiative.

The event brings together beekeepers, producers, and honey enthusiasts from across the UAE, offering a mix of production, learning, tasting, and retail experiences in one destination.

This year, the laboratory has introduced a smart robot to collect samples directly from participants, transport them, and generate reports efficiently, minimising human intervention.

The platform also features infrared-based devices for rapid honey analysis, marking the first use of this technology for key tests.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality's vision for digital transformation, the laboratory demonstrates an automated sample reception system that streamlines procedures while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, safety, and reliability.

By combining education, tasting, and commerce, the Festival supports Dubai Municipality's efforts to position Hatta as a leading eco- and agri-tourism hub, celebrating local honey production and the region's unique natural and rural heritage.

Inputs from WAM