Seen More Mosquitoes? UAE Authority Issues Tips To Prevent Disease Risk

As residents across the UAE welcome the cooler winter weather and spend more time outdoors, authorities are warning of an unwelcome side effect of the season - a rise in mosquito activity.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHap) on Sunday (December 28) warned that an increase in mosquito numbers raises the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, making mosquito control a crucial part of protecting public health and maintaining a healthier environment for the community.

Mohap has advised residents who notice a rise in mosquitoes to report it to the relevant authorities to help control their spread. Residents are also urged to use household insecticides, strictly following safety instructions.

If bitten, health experts recommend avoiding scratching the affected area. Applying an ice pack for around 10 minutes can help reduce itching, along with the use of anti-itch or antihistamine creams as per product instructions.

Residents should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as a high fever, severe headache, or persistent body pain, as these could indicate a mosquito-borne illness.

Mosquitoes thrive in areas with high humidity and stagnant water, where they breed rapidly. Classified by Dubai Municipality as“public health pests”, these insects are known carriers of serious diseases such as dengue fever. While mosquitoes are present year-round, their numbers tend to increase after rainfall. Depending on the species, temperature, and humidity, mosquitoes can live for two to four weeks.

Here are some preventative measures you can take to ensure you do not get a mosquito bite:

Avoid areas with stagnant water, as they are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. If you see any such sites, report these to the authorities by dialling 8003050.Install flyscreens on your windows and doors if you prefer to leave them open at any time during the day or night. Never leave them open if flyscreens are not attached.

If in case mosquitoes do enter your house, chemical sprays are the quickest way to get rid of them.If you prefer to avoid chemical sprays because you have children or pets in the house, you can use a UV insect trap in each room. They work best when the lights are off.

If you are in Dubai, you can call for a free pest control service through Dubai Municipality's call centre, the official app, or the website's chatbot.Dubai Municipality's website has an authorised list of pest control service providers you can reach out to. It is important to contact authorised pest control companies only, as misuse of pesticides by individuals or illegal companies is harmful to human health and safety.