UAE, Arab League Council Condemn Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

The Council of the League of Arab States held an extraordinary session today, chaired by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, to condemn Israel's recognition of Somaliland and to show solidarity with Somalia over threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After a briefing by Somalia's Ambassador Ali Abdi Awrai, the Council strongly condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland on 26 December 2025, rejecting the move and its political and security consequences.

The Council stressed its full solidarity with the Somali position, rejecting any measure that undermines its territorial unity or constitutes interference in its internal affairs.

It stressed that the region is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in accordance with the Charter of the League of Arab States and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Council also affirmed that the illegal Israeli recognition constitutes an attack on Arab national security and an attempt to undermine regional and international security and peace.

It called for legal, political and diplomatic measures to confront it, reiterating its full support for the security, stability, unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the integrity of its territory, and its right to legitimate self-defence in line with international legitimacy.

It warned of the repercussions of this step on stability in the Red Sea region, the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa, while also rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people or to use Somali territory as a platform for implementing aggressive plans.

The Council called on the international community and international and regional organisations to refrain from any official or semi-official engagement with the authorities of the region outside the framework of Somali sovereignty.

It also tasked the General Secretariat with coordinating with the Somali government, the African Union and the United Nations to develop mechanisms to preserve security and stability in the region and to submit a report on these developments to the Council at its next ministerial session.