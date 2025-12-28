Dubai: Nick Kyrgios Wins Battle Of The Sexes Match Against Sabalenka

Australian player Nick Kyrgios won the much-publicised Battle of the Sexes game in straight sets against world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The former world No. 13 hit hard and sent Sabalenka running all across the court to win 6-3, 6-3.

Loud cheers, applause and squeals of delight echoed through the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday evening as both players took to a specially designed court in the arena. While Sabalenka started off strong, a few errors saw both the sets slipping away. The game was best of three sets, with a 10-point deciding tie-break if needed.

The game was played on a specially designed 'equaliser court' with adjusted dimensions and a single serve rule. Sabalenka's side of court reduced by 9 percent to level playing field.

The exhibition match saw both players bringing their A-game to the court as they traded volleys, hit big shots and tried to get their opponent to run around the court.

The match did not feel like an exhibition game at all, much to the delight of the crowd, who“oooohed” and“aaahed” at all the appropriate moments throughout the match.

In the post-match interview, Sabalenka said she was happy to have made Kyrgios run around and said she would be better prepared if she could play him again.“Next time, I will know his tactics and his strength,” she said.

Kyrgios said that it was a“really tough match” and that Sabalenka was“a hell of a competitor” who hit some amazing shots.“She broke my serve numerous times,” he said.“I wouldn't call myself a champion tonight. I think seeing someone as great as Aryna out here and myself, I think it truly is a spectacle, and a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis.”

Grand entry

Earlier in the evening, the 27-year-old Belarusian player made a grand entry wearing a silver, shiny overcoat and dancing her way to the court, which was laid overnight at the Coca Cola Arena. Later during a break in the match, she also grooved to the hit song Macarena.

A video played at the court showed Kyrgios riding a camel in front of the arena. It also showed him getting off the camel and saying,“Habeebi, I am in Dubai.”

During the game, former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo arrived at the venue with his family to enjoy the game. The 49-year-old will be speaking at the World Sports Summit at the Madinat Jumeirah on Monday.

After the game, Sabalenka autographed memerobilia and posed for selfies as several children crowded around her. On Saturday, at a press conference, she had said that she hoped the game would be an inspiration for the younger generation.

For some youngsters, the match was an experience of a lifetime. Tom Cochrane and Kylie Boston came to watch the match with their sons- eight-year-old Sam and six-year-old Oliver. The boys have been playing tennis for two years and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“Sabalenka's serve let her down,” said Sam.“Nick worked really hard on his serve and that is what helped him win eventually.”