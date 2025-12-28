Dubai: Cycling Trail Specially Designed For Children Launched In Mushrif National Park

A new cycling trail has been launched in Mushrif National Park in Dubai, built especially for children. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The Young Rangers Cycling Trail at Mushrif Hub, announced and launched by Dubai Municipality, aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It also responds directly to community feedback and forms part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life by delivering family-oriented facilities within natural environments.

The trail is designed specifically for children under the age of 12 and extends 1.5 kilometres through the forest landscape of Mushrif National Park, home to one of the largest Ghaf tree urban forests in the emirate. It offers a structured, nature-inspired exploration experience developed in line with the highest safety and quality standards.

The project will be accessible daily from sunrise to sunset, and available free of charge to all visitors.

Specially designed for children

The Young Rangers Cycling Trail has been engineered as an integrated adventure system that balances excitement with safety. All trail elements are age-specific and calibrated to suit the physical abilities, height, and coordination levels of young children. The design encourages balance, confidence, control, and independent movement while ensuring a secure and supportive environment for first-time riders.

Children navigating the trail will encounter a range of engaging features designed to build skills progressively. These include balance beams that support stability and precise control, arch hoops that encourage focused navigation, wooden rollers that help maintain momentum, and side-sloped turns that assist children in navigating bends safely. Additional elements such as log rolls, soft-material limbo structures, and rock garden zones introduce varied terrain that develops coordination, agility, and foundational cycling and trail-handling skills in a playful and supervised setting.

Family destination

While adults explore advanced trails in the park, children can safely engage in a purpose-built cycling environment nearby. Visitors may bring their own bicycles or rent bicycles from on-site rental shops within the park.

The trail is fully integrated within Mushrif Hub, an integrated family leisure destination offering a range of visitor services and nature-based experiences. The wider park environment supports hiking, jogging, cycling, and family recreation, enhancing Mushrif Park's appeal as a forest adventure and wellness destination that caters to all age groups and outdoor enthusiasts.

Mushrif Hub also features a comprehensive range of visitor amenities designed to ensure a convenient and seamless experience, including healthy food and beverage outlets, a mosque, and restroom facilities. These services position the hub as a one-stop destination that meets visitor needs while supporting its role as a central hub for outdoor adventure and sports activities for the whole family.