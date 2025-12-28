Watch: Sheikh Hamdan, His Kids Visit Dubai Desert Camp With Falconry, Palm Tree Planting

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Ghamran Camp with his kids Sheikha and Rashid.

The camp, known for its Emirati family setting, features interactive experiences which allow the older generations to pass their skills on to the younger ones. Free from screens, participants at the camp reconnect with a simple style of living. They take part in traditional skill-building such as camel harnessing, shooting, palm tree harvesting, and falconry.

Sheikh Hamdan said the interactive experiences "bring parents together with their children, enhance values, and pass down identity in a way that embeds it in the memory".

"The identity that is lived is the identity that endures, and the values that are practised are the values that are inherited," he added.

The Ghamran Camp represents a key tenet of what UAE is about – balancing the "authenticity of heritage and the ambition of future" as Sheikh Hamdan put it.

Watch how Sheikh Hamdan interacted with the camp-goers, as he stood side by side with them and took part in traditional activities: