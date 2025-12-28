Prabhas Showers Praise On Sanjay Dutt At 'The Rajasaab' Event

Actor Prabhas, who attended the pre-release event of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, opened up about working with Sanjay Dutt, who plays a key role in the upcoming horror-fantasy film.

While speaking at the event, Prabhas discussed watching Dutt's scenes during the dubbing process and shared his impression of the veteran actor's screen presence.

Recommended For You

Prabhas said, "Sanjay sir... just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen. When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes."

The trailer for the film was unveiled in September this year. The three-minute, thirty-one-second trailer opens with Prabhas' character being controlled by Boman Irani's character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies.

The RajaSaab is directed and written by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9, 2026.