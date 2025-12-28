Where To Celebrate New Year's Eve In The UAE: From Fireworks And Beach Parties To Desert Countdowns

As the UAE prepares to welcome 2026 in signature style, New Year's Eve celebrations across the country promise something for every kind of reveler. From family-friendly fireworks and dinosaur-themed adventures to glamorous dinner-and-show spectacles, sky-high balloon countdowns, beachside parties, desert celebrations and nostalgic throwback nights, this year's lineup is as diverse as it is dazzling. Whether you're after a relaxed coastal vibe, an immersive luxury experience or a fun-filled night with the family, here are some of the best ways to ring in the New Year across the UAE:

Ring in 2026 above the city

The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis, The Palm offers a truly elevated way to welcome 2026 with NYE Sky Carnival, a thoughtfully curated celebration combining sky-high balloon flights, panoramic fireworks views and immersive festive experiences. Guests will enjoy two exclusive balloon ascents, one before midnight and one just after, offering breathtaking 360-degree views of fireworks lighting up Atlantis, JBR, Burj Al Arab and the wider Dubai skyline. Between flights, the evening unfolds with carnival-inspired décor, a 360-degree photo booth, glitter face painting, curated canapés, a welcome beverage, and“Written in the Clouds,” a reflective ritual inviting guests to send their New Year intentions skyward. With seating options ranging from VIP front-row tables to relaxed balcony and outdoor café seating, this serene yet spectacular experience offers a lighter, more magical countdown to the New Year from one of Dubai's most iconic vantage points.

Family fun, fireworks and a dino-themed countdown

Dubai Parks and Resorts offers a full-day New Year's Eve experience packed with activities for all ages, from adrenaline-filled zones like Speed Zone, archery, axe throwing and mini golf to family favourites such as Neon Galaxy, Perplex City and immersive escape rooms. As night falls, The World of Riverland hosts a family-friendly fireworks show at 9.30pm on December 31, complemented by festive décor, live performances, seasonal attractions like Snow in the Desert and The Nutcrackers, Santa meet-and-greets, Wishing Trees, and the colourful Magic We Share Parade. For a standout celebration, families can opt for the T-Rex Glamping New Year's Eve staycation, featuring themed dinners, live entertainment, fireworks, dinosaur-inspired activities for kids, cosy outdoor experiences, and complimentary access to the parks to kick off 2026, all set within the world's only dinosaur-themed glamping destination.

Latin beats and fireworks on the Palm

Luchador at Aloft Palm Jumeirah welcomes 2026 with New Year's Countdown Glow, a high-energy rooftop celebration featuring Latin flavours, live music and skyline views of the Palm. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet with signature and premium beverages, accompanied by a live Latin band and DJ, before ringing in the New Year with a fireworks-lit midnight toast. With indoor and outdoor dining packages available and family-friendly offers for children, it's a vibrant, dance-filled way to say goodbye to 2025 under the stars.

A glamorous midnight

DREAM Dubai ushers in 2026 with a one-night-only immersive New Year's Eve spectacle, combining a bespoke live production created exclusively for the night with the venue's signature high-energy performances. Guests can expect a lavish 10-course sharing-style menu featuring premium highlights such as oysters, truffle burrata with caviar, lobster, prawns and Angus beef, alongside free-flowing beverages from 9pm to 1am. Designed as a dress-to-impress celebration, the evening blends dining, dancing and dazzling live acts, building up to a dramatic midnight countdown marked by a custom musical finale and cast-wide celebration. Table packages vary by location, with limited front-row seating available, making early reservations essential for one of Dubai's most theatrical New Year's Eve experiences.

A mediterranean midnight

Ergon Agora Dubai invites guests to welcome 2026 with a warm, flavour-led New Year's celebration inspired by Greek heritage and the spirit of togetherness. Set in the heart of Downtown Dubai, the evening centres around soulful Mediterranean cuisine, from freshly baked breads and mezze to chargrilled meats and seafood, complemented by handcrafted beverages and festive treats from its artisanal bakery and pastry shop. With its relaxed, communal atmosphere and focus on sharing, Ergon Agora offers a laid-back yet memorable way to toast the New Year surrounded by good food, laughter and Mediterranean charm.

Beach party by the sea in Umm Al Quwain

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain welcomes 2026 with its White Beach Party, a laid-back yet stylish coastal celebration set against the sound of waves and a fireworks-lit sky. Taking over The Lawn from 7pm onwards on December 31, the evening blends chilled bubbles, upbeat DJ sets and a relaxed, dress-in-white vibe that captures Vida's signature carefree energy. Guests can sip, dance and toast their way through the countdown under the stars, making it an effortless seaside alternative to the city's high-energy parties, with house beverages included and family-friendly pricing for children.

A family-friendly glitter gala

Mövenpick welcomes 2026 with its New Year's Eve Glitter Gala at The Fountain Restaurant, a festive celebration designed for families and friends to ring in the New Year together. The evening features a lavish buffet, house beverages, and lively entertainment including a live DJ, band, belly dancer and Tanoura show, all set within an elegant, celebratory setting. With music, shared moments and a joyful countdown at midnight, it offers a warm, all-ages way to welcome the year ahead in style.

Creekside feast at Orme Osteria

Orme Osteria at Palace Dubai Creek Harbour welcomes 2026 with a refined New Year's Eve celebration set against the shimmering Dubai Creek. Blending sleek interiors, festive décor and live music, the evening centres around a lavish dining experience with international flavours and live cooking stations, inspired by Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. With packages available for adults and children, the elegant yet warm setting makes it a sophisticated choice for welcoming the New Year with great food, ambience and memorable views.

A desert countdown

Ring in the New Year amid sweeping dunes and open skies at Liwa Village during the Liwa International Festival, where New Year's Eve celebrations unfold in the heart of the Al Dhafra desert. Offering a festive countdown framed by dramatic desert landscapes, the experience blends cultural charm and natural beauty, making it a distinctive alternative to the city's usual celebrations and a memorable way to welcome the year ahead in a truly Emirati setting.

Festive family feast

Swissôtel Al Ghurair welcomes 2026 with an elegant New Year's Eve dinner featuring a sumptuous spread of international and seasonal dishes, from poached seafood and lobster bisque to roasted meats and decadent desserts. Guests can enjoy the festive ambiance of the outdoor terrace adorned with twinkling lights, live music, and family-friendly activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and a bouncy castle. With offerings for both adults and children, it's a joyful and flavour-filled way to celebrate the final night of 2025 with loved ones.

A luxurious countdown

Mausam at Dubai Mall rings in 2026 with an opulent New Year's Eve dining experience featuring a lavish multi-course menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Guests can enjoy live DJ entertainment, plush seating, and exquisitely curated décor while taking in spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and Dubai Fountain show. With indoor and outdoor terrace packages, this elegant celebration combines fine dining, music, and breathtaking cityscape moments for a truly unforgettable start to the New Year. Prices start from Dh3,000 per person.

Private Indian feast

Purani Dilli at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road offers an exclusive New Year's Eve private dining experience for groups of 20 or more, starting from Dh7,000 per room. Guests can savour a specially curated sharing-style set menu featuring authentic Indian flavours, complemented by free-flowing house beverages, all within a vibrant, festive setting. With customisable options and a warm, inviting ambiance, it's a personalised and memorable way to welcome 2026 with friends, family, or colleagues.

A 90s throwback with fireworks

Black Tap Dubai Mall rings in 2026 with a high-energy celebration blending nostalgic beats, bold flavours and front-row views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain fireworks. Set within Dubai Mall with exclusive access for the night, guests can choose from promenade, terrace or indoor seating while enjoying an unlimited, share-style New Year's Eve menu featuring Black Tap favourites, from guac and chips, wings and fried chicken tenders to its iconic craft burgers, vegan options and indulgent CrazyShakes for dessert. With throwback music, New York attitude and unbeatable Downtown views, it's a fun, family-friendly way to welcome the New Year in true Black Tap style. Prices start from Dh1,000 per adult and go up to Dh2,750.