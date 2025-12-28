From Voices To Impact: 10 Years Of Women Leading Change In Qatar

DWF redefining what it means to lead, connect and transform society

Conversations around women's empowerment in Qatar have moved from awareness to action over the past decade, as participants increasingly seek to contribute through initiatives and collaborations rather than simply listen, says Doha Women Forum (DWF) founder Conchita Ponce.

Marking 10 years since the launch of DWF in 2015, she told *Gulf Times that the platform has evolved well beyond its original purpose, reflecting broader social and professional shifts in the country.

“What began as a small gathering where women shared challenges and inspired one another through personal success stories has grown into a movement rooted in participation, contribution, and impact,” she said.

In its early years, Ponce noted that the forum focused heavily on storytelling as a way to inspire confidence and spark conversation. While that element remains important, Ponce stressed that the mission has clearly shifted.

“The Forum has transitioned from inspiration to action. Women are no longer just attendees, they are active participants and contributors to a shared cause,” she pointed out.

Ponce said that members of the DWF community are now leading or supporting concrete initiatives, including training sessions, workshops and an upcoming mentorship programme.

“These opportunities directly empower other women,” she said, adding that the focus is increasingly on practical support and skills-building rather than dialogue alone.

According to Ponce, that evolution has also changed how the forum is viewed by institutions and stakeholders.“Today, DWF is known not only for hosting annual events, but for producing tangible outcomes. Institutions now engage with DWF as a partner rather than merely a platform, and the forum has become a recognised reference point in women-related discourse in Qatar.”

Ponce says the impact of the forum can be seen across different levels of participation.“We have seen speakers grow and thrive after being part of the Forum, attendees connect with the right people and platforms, and women-led businesses gain visibility and opportunities for growth,” she said.“These outcomes reflect a clear shift toward influence, collaboration, and real-world results.”

She explained that DWF's“core objective is to empower women through meaningful dialogue”. She underlined the importance of helping women recognise their potential, understand their rights and access strong professional networks that enable growth and leadership.

Ponce acknowledged that Qatar has undergone significant change since the forum's inception, crediting the country's leadership for creating new opportunities for women.

“Qatar has changed tremendously, largely due to the visionary leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Her strong commitment to education, human development, and women's empowerment has expanded opportunities for women across leadership, entrepreneurship, and the workforce,” she said.

As a result, she said, Qatar is now recognised as one of the leading countries in the GCC and the wider Middle East and North Africa region in advancing women's empowerment.

Looking at how conversations around empowerment have evolved, Ponce said they have become“more open, real, and impactful” over time.“With each edition of DWF, awareness has grown, and more importantly, people have moved from listening to actively wanting to be involved and contribute,” she said.

While she acknowledged that translating dialogue into policy takes time, Ponce said she remains optimistic:“When you give people space to engage honestly, minds begin to shift, and once that happens, action naturally follows. We are laying the right foundations through continued conversation, collaboration, and steady progress.”