Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

2025-12-28 02:13:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Weather, inshore, until 6am on Monday will be partly cloudy with chance of rain, relatively cold later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, may be thundery at northern area, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea/thundery rain at northern area.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 08 to 18 shifts to northwesterly by late night.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot reaching to 25 knot at times shifting to northwesterly by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feeet at times, while offshore will be 3 to 5 feet surging to 8 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers.

Offshore will also be 05 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Area

High Tide

Low Tide

Min Max

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha

01:23 - 10:05

03:55 - 18:31

17 25

Mesaieed

11:32 - **: **

06:03 - 20:02

16 23

Wakrah

02:48 - 11:01

06:31 - 19:14

16 24

Al Khor

09:39 - 11:59

18:44 - 06:06

17 25

Ruwais

11:59 - **: **

06:06 - 18:28

18 22

Dukhan

04:28 - 16:42

10:32 - 23:14

17 22

Abu Samra 04:18 - 16:58

09:51 - 22:29

16 23

Sunrise: 06:18 LT

Sunset: 16:53 LT

-----------------------------

(QNA)

QNA 0505 GMT 2025/12/28

MENAFN28122025000067011011ID1110532152



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

