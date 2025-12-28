Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight
Weather, inshore, until 6am on Monday will be partly cloudy with chance of rain, relatively cold later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, may be thundery at northern area, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea/thundery rain at northern area.
Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 08 to 18 shifts to northwesterly by late night.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot reaching to 25 knot at times shifting to northwesterly by late night.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feeet at times, while offshore will be 3 to 5 feet surging to 8 feet at times.
Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers.
Offshore will also be 05 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less with thundery rain.
Area
High Tide
Low Tide
Min Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
01:23 - 10:05
03:55 - 18:31
17 25
Mesaieed
11:32 - **: **
06:03 - 20:02
16 23
Wakrah
02:48 - 11:01
06:31 - 19:14
16 24
Al Khor
09:39 - 11:59
18:44 - 06:06
17 25
Ruwais
11:59 - **: **
06:06 - 18:28
18 22
Dukhan
04:28 - 16:42
10:32 - 23:14
17 22
Abu Samra 04:18 - 16:58
09:51 - 22:29
16 23
Sunrise: 06:18 LT
Sunset: 16:53 LT
-----------------------------
(QNA)
QNA 0505 GMT 2025/12/28
