ASE Index Breaks 3,600 Points For First Time Since 2008

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange's general index surpassed the 3,600-point threshold, reaching its highest level since 2008, marking a significant milestone for the market.

The historic rise reflects improved market performance and increased trading activity, supported by higher trading volumes and values, as well as stronger performance from several leading stocks, the public service broadcaster, Al Mamlaka, reported.

The latest gain places the index at its highest level in more than 17 years, underscoring growing investor confidence and renewed momentum in the market.

ASE has been showing robust uptrend during 2025, capping a strong performance that saw the general index climb by more than 500 points since the start of the year.

During September, ASE has surpassed the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008 with officials attributing the reason at the time to a combination of positive factors, including a more than 9 per cent increase in the net profits of listed companies during the first half of the year, besides the marked improvement in key national economic indicators.

In a statement on Thursday, the ASE also attributed the stock value boost to government-backed measures, including the special incentives for the local bourse that have played a key role in reinforcing confidence among investors.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh said in September that the achievement reflects the resilience of the Jordanian economy and its ability to navigate regional and global challenges, the Jordan

He attributed the rise in the general index of the financial market to the growing investor confidence and to government-led reforms that have fostered a more attractive and balanced investment environment.