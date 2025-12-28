International Geneva Can Profit From Cost-Savings, Says UN President

“Geneva is a crossroads of multilateral diplomacy and is not in danger as a seat, she said in an interview published on Sunday by the SonntagsBlick. Cities like Geneva, Bonn or Nairobi can even profit from the savings, the former German foreign minister added.

“New York is a very expensive place. That's why we are thinking about relocating sites. Switzerland is not exactly cheap, but it is still very attractive,” she said.

According to Baerbock, cuts in development aid are a fatal mistake.

“Every reduction (...) is a bullet shot in its own foot. More crises and conflicts increase migratory pressure,” she claimed, adding that at the end of the day everyone benefits from international cooperation.

This content was published on Dec 27, 2025 Weakened by Donald Trump's return and by a crisis of confidence in multilateralism, International Geneva is heading into 2026 under a cloud of uncertainty.