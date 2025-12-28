International Geneva Can Profit From Cost-Savings, Says UN President
“Geneva is a crossroads of multilateral diplomacy and is not in danger as a seat, she said in an interview published on Sunday by the SonntagsBlick. Cities like Geneva, Bonn or Nairobi can even profit from the savings, the former German foreign minister added.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“New York is a very expensive place. That's why we are thinking about relocating sites. Switzerland is not exactly cheap, but it is still very attractive,” she said.
According to Baerbock, cuts in development aid are a fatal mistake.
“Every reduction (...) is a bullet shot in its own foot. More crises and conflicts increase migratory pressure,” she claimed, adding that at the end of the day everyone benefits from international cooperation.More More International Geneva What lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026
