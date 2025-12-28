Green Politics Pioneer Daniel Brélaz Has Died

Green Politics Pioneer Daniel Brélaz Has Died
The 75-year-old was in hospital because of a kidney problem, his son wrote in an email to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The cardiac arrest was unexpected. According to the family's statement, a heart problem had also been diagnosed, but was categorised as secondary. An autopsy will now clarify the exact cause of death.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Vaud branch of the Green Party were shocked by Brélaz's sudden death.“Daniel was a true pillar of our movement,” Vaud canton's Green party president Rebecca Joly told Keystone-SDA.More More Democracy How the Swiss Green Party became a force to be reckoned with
This content was published on May 27, 2023 The Green Party got the greatest share of Swiss Abroad votes in the last federal elections.Read more: How the Swiss Green Party became a force to be reckoned
