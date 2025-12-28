Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Green Politics Pioneer Daniel Brélaz Has Died

Green Politics Pioneer Daniel Brélaz Has Died


2025-12-28 02:09:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Former Swiss parliamentarian and mayor of Lausanne Daniel Brélaz is dead. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest at Lausanne University Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, his family announced. This content was published on December 28, 2025 - 12:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The 75-year-old was in hospital because of a kidney problem, his son wrote in an email to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The cardiac arrest was unexpected. According to the family's statement, a heart problem had also been diagnosed, but was categorised as secondary. An autopsy will now clarify the exact cause of death.

The Vaud branch of the Green Party were shocked by Brélaz's sudden death.“Daniel was a true pillar of our movement,” Vaud canton's Green party president Rebecca Joly told Keystone-SDA.

Swissinfo

