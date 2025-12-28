Switzerland Successfully Returns To Horizon Europe Science Programme
The interim balance is positive, a spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. In addition to gaining access to European funds, Swiss researchers were also able to coordinate European projects, Swissuniversities, the association of Swiss universities, pointed out.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Until 2021, Switzerland was associated with the previous EU research programmes: however, the failure of negotiations on the framework agreement between Switzerland and the EU had led to its exclusion. Now new bilateral agreements have been concluded and the government has been associated again with Horizon Europe with retroactive effect from January 1, 2025. According to the SERI, Switzerland will pay around CHF600 million for its participation.More More Research frontiers Switzerland offers no lifeboat to US scientists
