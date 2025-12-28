CBE, EBI Launch 'Foundations Of Fraud Combating' Training Programme For Banking Employees

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As part of ongoing efforts to enhance professional competencies within the banking sector and strengthen resilience against emerging risks, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in cooperation with the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), announced the launch of a new training programme titled“Foundations of Fraud Combating.” The programme aims to raise awareness of the latest and rapidly evolving fraud schemes affecting the banking industry.

In this context, Mostafa Khidr, General Manager of the Fraud Combating and Financial Crimes Centralized Department at the CBE, stated that the programme represents a strategic opportunity to enhance awareness and build a shared understanding of various fraud practices and the frameworks for combating banking fraud. He emphasized that the programme supports faster response mechanisms, the application of effective mitigation techniques, and the establishment of a clear and unified definition of banking fraud.

Khidr further stressed that fraud combating is a shared responsibility rather than an individual effort, noting that while the implementation of robust policies, procedures, and internal controls is essential, their effectiveness depends on the awareness, vigilance, and commitment of institutions, their employees, and their customers alike.

For his part, Abdel Aziz Nossier, Executive Director of the EBI, highlighted that the launch of the new training programme marks another milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen the capabilities of banking professionals. He noted that the program-developed under the supervision of the CBE-aims to equip participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. Nossier also underscored that investment in human capital development is a cornerstone of building a more secure and sustainable banking sector.

The newly launched programme is designed to enhance the capacity of banking sector employees to detect and mitigate fraud risks. It targets professionals across various specializations and job levels within the banking industry. Throughout the program, participants will be introduced to different types of fraud that may affect bank employees or customers, along with effective methods to prevent such attempts. The curriculum also highlights the impact of fraud on the banking sector through real-life case studies and outlines the appropriate actions to be taken when a fraudulent incident is discovered or suspected.