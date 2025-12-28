403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FM Meets Palestinian Vice President In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday met in Amman with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh, in the presence of Director of the General Intelligence Department (GID) Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Director of Palestinian Intelligence Majed Faraj.
The meeting discussed developments in the region and ways to enhance coordination and consultation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in a manner that contributes to supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday met in Amman with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh, in the presence of Director of the General Intelligence Department (GID) Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Director of Palestinian Intelligence Majed Faraj.
The meeting discussed developments in the region and ways to enhance coordination and consultation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in a manner that contributes to supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment