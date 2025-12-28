FM Meets Palestinian Vice President In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday met in Amman with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh, in the presence of Director of the General Intelligence Department (GID) Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Director of Palestinian Intelligence Majed Faraj.The meeting discussed developments in the region and ways to enhance coordination and consultation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in a manner that contributes to supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.