Army Chief Inspects North Border Units, Reviews Operational Readiness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday inspected a number of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) units tasked with maintaining security and protecting the borders, along with the supporting formations, as part of ongoing field follow-up of operational readiness levels and the implementation of assigned duties, in light of recent developments and current weather conditions.Maj. Gen. Huneiti began his tour with a visit to the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where he was received by the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).He listened to a briefing covering the missions, duties and vital role carried out by RJAF in supporting ground forces through aerial surveillance and reconnaissance operations and the destruction of hostile targets to prevent various forms of threats on the Kingdom's northern front, stressing the importance of continuous coordination among the different branches in a manner that contributes to border protection and enhances the speed of response to various challenges.The tour included an inspection of the Royal Launcher Battalion 29, where he reviewed the level of readiness and combat preparedness and the role played by the Royal Artillery Corps in providing fire support on the northern front to the units and formations operating there, affirming that professionalism in planning and execution contributes to fulfilling the mission of the Jordan Armed Forces and carrying out their duties to the fullest extent.On the Kingdom's northern border, and in the presence of the Commander of the Eastern Military Zone, Maj. Gen. Huneiti reviewed the measures implemented by the 4th Royal Border Guard Battalion and its role in countering arms and narcotics smuggling operations using the latest defensive technological systems, which contribute to raising monitoring and early-warning capabilities to ensure a rapid and effective response to any potential threat.At the conclusion of the tour, which was attended by a number of senior JAF officers, Maj. Gen. Huneiti conveyed the greetings and pride of His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in the efforts exerted by JAF personnel across their various locations and branches, praising their professionalism and high efficiency in carrying out assigned duties, and affirming the General Command's continued commitment to developing defensive capabilities to ensure the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens under all circumstances and conditions.