Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greater Amman Municipality Maintains Maximum Emergency Status

2025-12-28 02:02:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 28 (Petra) The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) continues to respond to the extreme weather affecting the Kingdom under a state of maximum emergency.
GAM spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh stated Sunday that municipal personnel have been deployed in the field since Saturday to handle reports received by the Tla'a Al-Ali Emergency Operations Centre.
He urged people to contact the unified call centre at 102 or 117180 to report any issues.

Jordan News Agency

