Greater Amman Municipality Maintains Maximum Emergency Status

Amman, December 28 (Petra) The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) continues to respond to the extreme weather affecting the Kingdom under a state of maximum emergency.GAM spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh stated Sunday that municipal personnel have been deployed in the field since Saturday to handle reports received by the Tla'a Al-Ali Emergency Operations Centre.He urged people to contact the unified call centre at 102 or 117180 to report any issues.

