Higher Education Ministry: Universities Decide On Class Suspension Or Remote Learning

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said the authority to decide on suspending university classes or shifting to online learning rests exclusively with university presidents, stressing that no unified, central decision is issued by the ministry.The ministry's spokesperson, Muhannad Al-Khatib, said reports circulating about a blanket decision covering all higher education institutions are inaccurate, explaining that each university assesses surrounding conditions independently, in line with its legal authorities.Al-Khatib added that the clarification comes amid a rise in student inquiries about university attendance during the current period, urging students to follow their universities' official websites and verified social media accounts for any decisions issued by university administrations.He stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources and wished all students safety.