Qatar Has Set A Global Benchmark In Peace-Led Development: UNDP

Its convening power is translating dialogue into stability, services, livelihoods: official

Qatar's global leadership has been praised as 'outstanding' by the country head of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Qatar.

“Qatar's global leadership has been outstanding: principled, consistent, agile, and increasingly focused on scalable, systems-level impact. Qatar has demonstrated leadership by anchoring its foreign policy in dialogue, mediation, and multilateral solutions,” Dr Biplove Choudhary, UNDP representative in Qatar, said.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Choudhary said Qatar is emerging as a platform for just and inclusive development, and the establishment of the UN House in Doha was a landmark step which strengthened co-operation across humanitarian, development, peace and human rights pillars.

He explained:“Doha has become a trusted convening space when dialogue elsewhere stalls, supporting mediation efforts across complex contexts. These efforts are a precondition for development. When political dialogue advances, services resume, schools reopen, markets recover, and communities rebuild livelihoods with dignity.”

Choudhary also quoted the UNDP administrator, Alexander De Croo who had recently remarked that Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, is demonstrating -“in an increasingly fragmented world - how it can convene diverse actors, build trust, and find practical solutions.”

“UNDP's presence in Qatar, first and foremost, is that of a strategic partnerships office. We serve as an interlocutor between Qatar and UNDP's global network - listening closely to national development co-operation priorities and linking them to UNDP's global reach, operational capacity, and presence across programme countries to deliver sustainable, high-impact results,” noted Choudhary.

The official stated that this approach is based on Qatar's broader role in peace and stability, as Qatar is a strategic partner in advancing global conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and helping countries to transition from crisis to recovery.

“UNDP believes that development is the smartest security investment in crisis contexts. UNDP's position is clear: there can be no sustainable development without peace, and no peace without development. This is what Qatar tries to facilitate. A significant share of UNDP's work is focused on fragile and crisis-affected settings, investing early in prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, and inclusive recovery,” he highlighted.

Choudhary disclosed that in Qatar, UNDP works closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, and other key development entities.

“Our role is threefold in Qatar. First, we co-create, shape, and steward the Qatar-UNDP partnership framework to ensure resources are directed where needs are greatest.

“Second, we co-convene high-level global advocacy and dialogue across key forums - including the UN General Assembly, the High-Level Political Forum, UN Climate Conferences, and Qatar-hosted platforms such as the Doha Forum - strengthening visibility, accountability, and shared learning,” he said.

He continued,“Third, UNDP's office in Qatar partners with national institutions such as the National Planning Council, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on priority areas aligned with UNDP's new strategic plan.”

The official remarked that UNDP's cooperation with Qatar is strategic, structured, and built on long-term trust.

“Our core counterparts - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, QFFD, and EAA - work closely with UNDP to translate Qatar's development priorities into measurable and transformative impact, particularly in crisis and fragile settings, while applying innovative and sustainable approaches to accelerate progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“This co-operation is guided by a clear partnership architecture. The Qatar-UNDP partnership framework agreements set shared priorities and ways of working, while annual strategic dialogues enable joint monitoring of results, adaptation to global realities, and the development of a forward-looking pipeline,” he pointed out.

“This partnership model is especially relevant in today's context, where challenges such as conflict, climate shocks, learning losses, debt pressures, and widening digital divides are deeply interconnected. Qatar's credibility and convening power - demonstrated and reaffirmed through flagship platforms provide a strong foundation for translating global commitments into practical, actionable outcomes,” added Choudhary.